Entering a Cookieless era through the power of blockchain, a joint research effort.
EINPresswire.com/ -- RECIKA Co., Ltd (HQ: Tokyo, Chiyoda-ku、CEO：Chris Dai), Dentsu Inc. （HQ: Tokyo Minato-ku、President：Hiroshi Igarashi), & Dentsu Cross Brain Inc. aka “DXB” (HQ: Tokyo Minato-ku、President：Tadatoshi Kawabe), will collaborate in a joint research effort to create an all-in-one service. Users can effectively manage their own personal data while ensuring confidentiality of their information through blockchain technology. The joint research will aim to create a new system of personalized marketing for the food & beverage industry, and the healthcare industry where patients’ data-confidentiality is a must. Through providing a data transmission service with secure management of user’s interests, biometric, and behavior data.
The GDPR/CCPA has triggered a rapidly spreading global movement to protect internet users’ personal information. As a result, various platforms have begun to tighten restrictions on third party user data provision, leading to increased difficulty in providing quality information that meet the needs of users.
【The vision of the joint research effort】
Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that is highly resistant to data tampering. Combining blockchain with cryptography makes it possible for data transmission to maintain a high level of confidentiality. The three companies, using blockchain, aim to research and develop a marketing platform that can safely and accurately respond to information that meets the real needs of users. Initially, the research will focus on personalized marketing for patients’ confidential data in the healthcare industry, and the food and beverage industries. The marketing data will come from user’s interests, behavior and biometric data, paired with secure data management enabled by the blockchain.
【The future of personalized marketing and the goals of the platform】
From the perspective of personal data, the main role that companies play in data retention will eventually shift to consumers. This shift will also lead to changes in consumers’ purchasing behavior, allowing for the collaboration of data exchange between companies and consumers. The research effort aims to facilitate this data exchange, where users can be provided with the most optimal and desired recommendations, in a secure and appropriate manner.
① In 2020, research began on whether an individual's wants/preferences could be satisfied in the restaurant industry, through a personalized recommendation engine (alpha version). Aiming for public release in 2022.
② In the midst of 2021 COVID19 crisis, the companies began joint research in the healthcare sector to promote the health of employees. Aiming to conducting a demonstration experiment in 2022 or later. By incorporating awareness data and life logs including biometric information (nutritional evaluation indexes estimated by body composition, number of steps, sleep logs, heart rate data, etc.), the goal is to provide highly satisfactory information to individual consumers.
＜RECIKA Company Profile＞
RECIKA offers support for new business creation that require the latest blockchain technology, ranging from consulting to co-creation business partnerships. RECIKA is currently focusing on expanding uses of blockchain by providing a Live streaming + Digital content (NFT) sales platform and marketplace construction service for NFTs (Non-Fungible Token).
Location: 100-0004 Tokyo, Chiyoda-ku, Otemachi 1-6-1, Otemachi Building, 6th floor
CEO: Chris Dai
Established: Dec 2018
Company URL：https://recika.jp/
Business Description：Decentralized Ledger Technology DLT (Blockchain) system development, business consulting, in-house developed SaaS services.
＜Contact information＞
e-mail：recika.personaldata@gmail.com
Chris Dai
