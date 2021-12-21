Health Information Systems Market To Reach USD 182.29 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Technological advancements in the field of healthcare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Health Information Systems (HIS) market was valued at USD 99.29 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 182.29 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. A health information system comprises a system designed to manage healthcare data. Healthcare Information Systems has the potential to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare. Health care system has enabled us to cure diseases, extend lives, improve the well-being and improve the quality of life. Through the use of secure health information systems, health care will further benefitted from advancements that are making sure health information is confidential, available when and where it is needed, contributing to safer, higher quality, more coordinated, and more efficient and less costly care for everyone. A number of tools exist and are being developed using help health information technology (IT) to plan and enhance the service provided to the patient and evaluate health.

Health Information Systems (HIS) market is expected to gain traction due to the rapid rate of improvements in the Healthcare services around the globe. The incorporation of artificial intelligence and internet of things are providing cutting edge innovation healthcare information system market. Furthermore, many governments and non-profit organization are collaborating to improve the funding scenario and to develop the system that allows doctors to better keep track of your health information. These factors are expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising awareness among the general masses towards self-operated health care equipment and smart wearable devices which is anticipated to supplement the growth of the market.

The growth of the Health Information Systems (HIS) market is expected to be restrained due to shortage of skilled professionals and challenges related to data security. Data security patient is the major concern among organizations as well as individuals. Healthcare information system is convenient for both the patients and service providers. It brings down the costs of healthcare drastically after the initial investments are made on the software and other technology. Foreign Investments made by the key players and continuous research and development activities funded by private and government agencies is expected to continually overcome this challenge and propel the market. It is expected that new technologies in the Health Information Systems (HIS) would help in growing the market further. However adoption and benefits could not be uniformly distributed and reliability of successful outcome has been difficult. So it is necessary to improve the quality, cost, efficiency and capacity of the healthcare service in order to meet the unmet demand of patient.

Fill in your details to get your hands on an Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2215

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Health Information Systems market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Health Information Systems market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Health Information Systems (HIS) market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.0% and 7.7% CAGR, respectively. Due to the rising demand and awareness about the easy accessible softwares enhancing the healthcare services

• Favourable funding scenario of governments and other agencies around the globe towards improving healthcare facilities in their respective countries are expected to help the Health Information System market to expand further during the forecast period

• Parallel growth in the cloud computing services towards improving security issues and building safe cloud networks is expected to supplement the growth of Health Information System.

• Increasing number of smart wearable health-oriented devices due to rising awareness among the masses towards personal healthcare is expected to boost the market growth of heath information system market

• Medical practitioners and professionals are often reluctant to adopt to the new systems of eHealth and various other healthcare softwares. A technologically learned skill force is at the very core of the successful delivery of the eHealth products. This means that countries will have to make investments into training programmes for the healthcare workforce, as they are the end service delivery providers.

• Key participants include GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Merge Healthcare (IBM), Agfa Gevaert, Neusoft, and NextGen Healthcare Information Systems.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2215

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Health Information Systems (HIS) market on the basis of product type, deployment type, application type, end use and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016- 2026)

• Hardware

• Software and Systems

• Services

By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016- 2026)

• Web-based

o Shared hosting/Mass hosting/Virtual hosting

o Dedicated hosting

o Root server hosting

o Reseller hosting

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Hospital

o Electronic health record

o Electronic medical record

o Real-time healthcare

o Patient engagement solution

o Population health management

• Pharmacy

o Prescription management

o Automated dispensing systems

o Inventory management

o Others

• Laboratory

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Medical Imaging

o Radiology

o Monitoring analysis software

o Picture archiving and communication systems

By End Use Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016–2026)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centres

• Academic and Research Institutes

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/health-information-systems-market

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Health Information Systems Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Health Information Systems Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

• Chapter 1: Market overview

• Chapter 2: Global Health Information Systems market analysis

• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Health Information Systems industry

• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

• Chapter 6: Market share

• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

• So on

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2215

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Browse More Reports:

Medical Imaging Systems Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/12/1945018/0/en/Medical-Imaging-Systems-Market-To-Reach-USD-36-97-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Sepsis Diagnostics Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/26/1952786/0/en/Sepsis-Diagnostics-Market-To-Reach-USD-772-1-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Teleradiology Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/10/1958289/0/en/Teleradiology-Market-To-Reach-USD-11-423-4-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Laboratory Filtration Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/16/1961072/0/en/Laboratory-Filtration-Market-To-Reach-USD-4-06-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Insulin Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/01/13/1969697/0/en/Insulin-Market-To-Reach-USD-35-74-Billion-By-2027-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

