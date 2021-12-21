PET Packaging Market Size, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players, Future Demand and Industry Trends 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “PET Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global PET packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a polyester type that can be shaped into various packaging containers. It is manufactured by melting pellets of PET resin and extruding molten liquid into desirable shapes. The packaging is thermally stable, durable, unbreakable, and resistant to microorganisms, which prevents the content from degrading and ensures sustained quality. It also provides high dimensional stability and resistance to moisture, solvents, and alcohols, along with moderate resistance to diluted alkalis and halogenated hydrocarbons. As a result, it finds applications for the packaging across various industries, ranging from food and beverages, personal care to pharmaceuticals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising awareness for eco-friendly products is primarily driving the PET packaging market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for customized and different-sized packaging for consumer convenience and brand differentiation further augments the demand for PET packaging. Moreover, the growing consumption of packed beverages and ready-to-eat food products also acts as a growth-inducing factor. The widespread product adoption due to low production and shipping costs, minimal solid waste and storage requirements, and ease of transportation further impel the market growth. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities for producing reusable and recyclable packaging solutions and the advent of plasma-based coating to make bottles more impervious also contribute to the market growth.

PET Packaging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the PET packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Sonoco

Nampak

CCL Industries

Smurfit Kappa Group

Rexam

Amcor

Silgan Holdings

GTX Hanex Plastic

Comar

Berry

Huhtamaki

Resilux

Dupont

Graham Packaging Company

Dunmore Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the PET packaging market on the basis of packaging type, form, pack type, filling technology, end user and region.

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Market Breakup by Form:

Amorphous PET

Crystalline PET

Market Breakup by Pack Type:

Bottles and Jars

Bags and Pouches

Trays

Lids/Caps and Closures

Others

Market Breakup by Filling Technology:

Hot Fill

Cold Fill

Aseptic Fill

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Beverages Industry:

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Milk and Dairy Products

Juices

Beer

Others

Household Goods Sector

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

