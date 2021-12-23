DR. CARLO ALBERTO MORINI - USED DIGITAL TOOLS FROM REMOTE TO DETECT THE AGE OF TERRACOTTA ARMY , X'IAN , CHINA
DDM DIGITAL MODEL WAS PRESENTED TO CASVA NGA WASHINGTON D.C. IN 2012 , ALLOWED TO RECOGNIZE BAS RELIEFS , DESIGN AND STATUE EXECUTED WITH EUROPEAN TECHNIQUENEW YORK, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Carlo Alberto Morini, Independent Investigative Researcher on China History - Jesuit China Mission, SOAS London University, discovered that was existing a Christian Catholic Dome, wrapped in a Christian Cross , placed on top of a Pyramidal Tomb of Terracotta Army,X'ian, China , this results i due to an investigation elapsed in 14th years , all details is inserted in the publication on academia edu : https://www.academia.edu/resource/work/61573321
Confirmation of the Christian Dome wrapped in a cross was existing , can be seen on the historic section of Jerusalem on line web site, as for here below link : https://www.jerusalemonline.com/engine/common/AMP/?id=uncovered-the-infamous-lost-chinese-dynasty
The philological investigation of the life of the Jesuit Painter Architect Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766), during his 50 the years of service under Nr. 3 Qing Emperor from 1766 -1766, is due to a failed common project of Western Academic relyng on Chinese source , this is supported from Professor Susan Naquin Pricenton University in his 2009 Giuseppe Castiglione/Lang Shining A Review Essay.
The presence of Castiglione in X'ian, is supported by the investigation of Professor Johanna Waley Cohen- Silver Professor Early Chinese Modern History at NYU and provost , NYU Shanghai.
Castiglione a praised western Painter -Architect since his arrival in China in 1715, got imperial mandate in 1747 from Emperor Qianlong (1711- 1799) to built a Versaille Stile , 800 x 350 Meters European Pavillon of the Summer Palace -The Garden of Perfect Brightness (1747-1759) , looted and burned during the Anglo French Invasion of 1860.
Additional investigation with DDM Digital Diagnostic Model, presented to CASVA NGA Washington D.C in 2012, allowed to detect bas reliefs , design and statue executed with European Technique as well as engineered method used to built anti flooding system , with a sophisticated water drainage of the tomb , to keep the water at bay,. This technique was unknown in 210-259 BCE, as fluid law of Stevin and Pascal was discovered in Europe in 14th and 15th century.
China Cultural Heritage moved too fast in 1974 to attribute the complex to the first Chinese Emperor Qin Shi Huang (259-210 BCE) , probably relyng on obsolete method of investigation.
The DDM Digital Diagnostic Model allowed to recognize etching on the Terracotta Army Warriors , this confirm European Technique and Technology was used to manufacture the warriors . This futures was introduced in China by the Jesuit in late 17th century, translated in Chinese in 1722 by Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766), based on the treaty of “Perspectiva Pictorum et Architectorum “published by Andrea Pozzo(1642-1709, in 1693. The chemical composition of the clay, allowing transparency , due to translucent properties of the Kaolinite minerals, as for lighted design detected in the tomb wall, previously engraved, as result of total internal reflection (snell law) , this physic phenomena has never been recognized in the history.
Giuseppe Castiglione experimented this chemical composition to manufacture porcelain for the imperial house hold in team with the superintendent of Imperial Porcelain Factory Nian Xi Jiao (1671-1738), based on the investigation of Professor Elisabetta Corsi, Sinologist, at La Sapienza University- Rome.
China Cultural Heritage apparently never searched a collaborative investigation from western counterpart, in spite of many doubt on the attribution of Terracotta Army complex raised from western academics.
Terracotta Army, X'ian, should be considered a Christian Sanctuary, as is representing " Jesus Second Coming", based on study of the Jesuit Martino Martini (1614-1661), re- dating the China Civilization before the Egyptian : universal flooding around 3355 BC and creation around 5622 BC. based on the 2012 publication on Academia.edu from Nicolas Standaert, Professor of Sinology at the University of Leuven (BE), - Jesuit Account of Chinese History and Chronology and They Chinese Sources.
Terracotta Army,X’Ian ,was executed in 18th century by the Jesuit Architect , Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766), as a secret project of Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799), due his cult personality , declaring himself the greatest Emperor of China for military conquest and territory expansion.
