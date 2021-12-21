Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Hillside Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:45 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the sounds of gunshots at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the pictures below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/jdtvEqb_yrU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.