Homicide: 900 Block of Maine Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the 900 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 1:57 am, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male victim inside of a residence. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

On Monday, October 11, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Peter Miller, III, of Southwest, DC.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the decedent. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.