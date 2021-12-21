Tampon Market To Show Startling Growth after COVID19 Pandemic with market Forecast, 2019-2026

tampon market

North America accounted for the majority of the global tampon market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Tampon Market by Product (Radially Wound Pledget And Rectangular/Square Pad), Material (Cotton, Rayon, and Blended), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacy & Retail Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

A tampon is a female sanitary solution made from medical grade material that is safe to insert in vagina. Tampons provide adequate leakage protection and more comfort compared to other available alternatives and are one of the most affordable solutions for feminine hygiene protection. Tampons do not interfere in the normal working of the body, even if a person is running or swimming. Furthermore, these are easy to use, hygienic, safe, and cost effective

The global tampon market size has witnessed moderate growth in past few years. Growth in awareness regarding health benefits and hygiene of women and cost-effective nature of tampons are the major factors that are expected to boost the market growth.

The radially wound pledget segment dominated the market

Based on type, the radially wound pledget segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global tampon market. Furthermore, the segment would maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that these tampons are more comfortable compared to the other types of sanitary objects.

List of Key Players of Tampon Market:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Bodywise Ltd, Corman SpA, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, and Unicharm Corporation.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Tampon Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import–export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Tampon Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Tampon Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Tampon Market growth.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

