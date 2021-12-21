Infection Control Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $38.61 Billion by 2028

Infection Control Market

The growth of the global infection control market is driven by the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Infection Control Market was pegged at $32.61 billion in 2020, and is estimated to hit $38.61 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Many microorganisms such as fungi, virus, and bacteria are the pathogenic agents for infections. Infections are majorly transmitted through hands, inhalation, ingestion, and equipment. Different types of infections affecting body including hospital acquired infections (HAIs), common childhood infections, stomach & intestinal infections, skin infections, lung & respiratory infections, eye infections, ear infections, and sexually transmitted infections (STDs). The hands of patients can carry microbes to other body sites, equipment, and healthcare staff. Therefore, infection control is concerned with preventing and controlling health care associated infections and sterilization technique is a major component of invasive surgical procedure.

The global infection control market is analyzed across product & service, end-user, and region. Based on product & service, the protective barriers segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. The sterilization segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2028. Simultaneously, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment would register the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America generated the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global infection control market. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Infection Control Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import–export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

List of Key Players of Infection Control Market:

3M Company, Belimed AG, Ecolab Inc, Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products), Getinge AB, Matachana Group, Miele Group, MMM Group, Sotera Health Llc, and Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation).

