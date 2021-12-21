Cell Therapy Market: Skateboards to Surpass at 25.6% CAGR During 2021-2028

Cell Therapy Market

Cell therapy is a technology, which relies on replacing diseased or dysfunctional cells with healthy functioning ones.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type (Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell), Therapy Type (Autologous and Allogenic), Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global cell therapy industry was estimated at $7.75 Billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $48.11 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Cell therapy is a technology, which relies on replacing diseased or dysfunctional cells with healthy functioning ones. Cells mainly used for such advanced therapies are stem cells, owing to their ability to differentiate into specific cells required for repairing damaged or defective tissues or cells. Moreover, cell therapy finds its application in development of regenerative medicines, which is a multidisciplinary area aimed at maintenance, improvement, or restoration of cells, tissues, or organ functioning, using methods mainly related to cell therapy.

The stem cell segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on cell type, the stem cell segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global cell therapy market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.1% throughout the forecast period. Increase in awareness regarding storage of stem cells have a positive effect on the market. Also, the number of stem cell banks is increasing in the developing nations. These factors fuel the growth of the segment.

List of Key Players of Cell Therapy Market:

Kolon Tissue Gene, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Cells for cells, HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l., Mesoblast Ltd., and Medipost Co., Ltd.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Cell Therapy Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import–export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Cell Therapy Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Cell Therapy Market analysis from 2020 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Cell Therapy Market growth.

