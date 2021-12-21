More about The agenda for the January 11, 2022, Parole Board Meeting is published
Board Meeting Agenda
January 11, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Parole Board Hearing Room 2 M. L. King, Jr. Drive 5th Floor, East Tower Atlanta, Georgia 30334
In lieu of in-person attendance, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via live stream using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/GAParoleBoard.
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Chairman Terry Barnard
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from September 14, 2021, Board Meeting
V. Old Business None
VI. New Business
A. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Christopher Kimner, Director of Training and Investigations
B. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Public Comment - (Note: Only comments regarding matters presented to the Board during this meeting are allowed at this time. Comments on a specific offender can be made by contacting our call center at 404.656.4661.)
VIII. Adjournment