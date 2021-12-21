Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,191 in the last 365 days.

More about The next monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is January 11, 2022

December 20, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board’s Fifth Floor Hearing Room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.

In lieu of in-person attendance, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via live stream using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/GAParoleBoard.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.

 

_____________________________ La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. Director of Legal Services Executive Secretary to the Board

You just read:

More about The next monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is January 11, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.