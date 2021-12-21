DC Health Confirms Four COVID-19 Cases Involving the Omicron Variant in the District

(Washington, DC) – Today, DC Health confirmed four unrelated cases of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of COVID-19 in the District.

The first case is in an adult female who traveled domestically to Florida and New York. She had been fully vaccinated and was eligible for the booster vaccine but had not received it yet. All close contacts have been contacted and have been provided guidance by the DC Health Contact Trace Force.

The second case is an adult female who traveled domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday to Maryland. She had been fully vaccinated and her booster vaccine status is unknown. All close contacts have been contacted.

The third case is an adult male with no known travel. He had been fully vaccinated and his booster vaccine status is unknown. There were no known exposures or close contacts.

The fourth case is an adult female who traveled domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday to Virginia. She had been fully vaccinated and her booster vaccine status is unknown. All close contacts have been contacted and have been provided guidance by the DC Health Contact Trace Force.

While Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a Variant of Concern, scientists are still working to determine how it compares with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity.

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention strategies (e.g. masking, washing your hands frequently, choosing activities wisely, and physically distancing from others) needed to protect against COVID-19.

DC Health wants to restate that everyone 5 and older should get vaccinated. Anyone 16 or older who has received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 12, 2021 or who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before October 12, 2021 is encouraged to get a booster dose as soon as possible. In addition, all District residents 6 months and older should get vaccinated with the flu vaccine to protect themselves and the health care system. Residents can get a COVID-19 vaccination in the District by doing the following: