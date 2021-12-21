Đà Nẵng honoured with Việt Nam Smart City Award 2021

VIETNAM, December 21 - VINASA organised the Việt Nam Smart City 2021 Award on Saturday.. — Photo baodanang.vn

HÀ NỘI — The central city of Đà Nẵng was awarded the Smart City Award last weekend, marking its second time being honoured in this category.

The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) organised the Việt Nam Smart City 2021 Award last weekend.

The award in the field of smart operation and management was given to Đà Nẵng, Thái Nguyên and Sầm Sơn.

Thái Nguyên won the category of smart public services. Lâm Đồng won in the field of smart tourism. The smart medical award was given to Đà Nẵng.

In the field of smart environment, Đà Nẵng and Thái Nguyên are attractive cities for start-ups.

The award aims to recognise, honour and encourage cities, organisations and businesses that have made contributions to making cities smarter, more livable, branded, competitive and sustainable.

In addition, the award also encourages businesses to create innovative products and solutions, serving as a channel to connect supply and demand, and co-operate in building appropriate models to accelerate the development of smart cities in Việt Nam.

Over the past five years, with great efforts from the Government, localities and the companionship of technology enterprises, 54 out of 63 provinces and municipalities have been implementing smart cities.

Thirty provinces and cities have approved smart urban development schemes, programmes and plans and 15 provinces and cities have approved information technology architecture and smart city development.

Thirty-eight provinces and cities have deployed Intelligent Operation Centres (IOCs) at the provincial level and 21 provinces and cities have deployed IOC at urban and provincial level. — VNS