Vietnamese, Indian firms co-operate in petrochemical refinery projects

VIETNAM, December 21 -

Dung Quất oil refinery in the central province of Quảng Ngãi. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hưng

HÀ NỘI — Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), will co-operate with Indian Oil of India to develop petrochemical refinery projects in Việt Nam, India and third countries.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding just signed by the two enterprises in India, the two sides will evaluate co-operation opportunities in the fields of oil and gas processing and energy in Việt Nam, India and third countries.

BSR and Indian Oil will work together in developing a project on upgrading and expanding Dung Quất oil refinery; conducting an overall maintenance of Dung Quất oil refinery to improve efficiency as well as reduce costs and time and increase productivity.

The MoU is hoped to open up opportunities for co-operation between the two firms in developing process design packages (PDPs), basic engineering design packages (BEDPs) for non-copyrighted technology workshops and workshops using indigenous technology of Indian Oil.

The two sides will promote research and development (R&D), especially research and improvement of petroleum products, alternative fuels and fuel additives as well as optimise the production process of oil refining and energy conversion plants.

They will also co-operate in providing consulting services in the supply and processing chain of petroleum products related to overall maintenance management, and support for project management.

Indian Oil is one of the leading firms in the region in refining oil, transporting crude oil and petroleum products, petrochemical production, and trading gas, petroleum and chemical products in India and abroad.

Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical JSC is a subsidiary of the Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group ( PetroVietnam). BSR is managing and operating Dung Quất oil refinery plant in Quảng Ngãi Province. The firm has laid the foundation for the development of Việt Nam's petroleum refining and petrochemical industry. — VNS