Việt Nam looks to promote export to Brazil

VIETNAM, December 21 -

Producing footwear for export. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese businesses need to work closer with partners in South America to boost exports to Brazil in the last month of 2021, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Brazil.

Two-way trade between Việt Nam and Brazil hit US$5.74 billion in the last 11 months, up nearly 36.8 per cent year-on-year, while Việt Nam's exports to Brazil was valued at $2.04 billion, up 24.7 per cent year-on-year.

Sharp increases were seen in the shipment of items such as iron and steel, furniture products, computers, electronic products, bamboo and rattan products, sedge carpets, vehicles and spare parts, technical fabrics, rubber, textile fibres, aquatic products, textile raw materials, footwear, rubber products, and bags.

Vũ Bá Phú, director of Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said although the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economy, trade between Việt Nam and Brazil has grown, so businesses still have many opportunities to improve trade turnover in the future.

According to deputy head of the European-American Market Department of the MoIT Võ Hồng Anh, the value of exports to Brazil has been improved with an increasingly diverse range of trade commodities such as mobile phones, electronic equipment, iron and steel, footwear, chemicals, agricultural products, and processed foods, and raw materials for livestock feeds and some other production industries. — VNS