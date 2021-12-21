BB Group to invest $5 billion into project cluster in Quảng Trị

VIETNAM, December 21 -

BB Group JSC has invested in the Gio Thành Energy electricity plant in Quảng Trị Province. The firm now proposes a project cluster of $5 billion in the province. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — BB Group JSC has proposed investing in a 170 ha gas industry centre and 305 ha general port in Quảng Trị Province.

According to the provincial committee, Chairman Võ Văn Hưng held a meeting recently with BB Group, a real estate group of Bitexco, to hear their proposed investment projects in the southeastern economic zone of the province.

BB Group’s investment projects will include the BBG Quảng Trị gas treatment plant, an LNG production plant, onshore gas depots and a floating gas storage unit with an estimated total investment of about US$4 billion to $5 billion over two different phases, from 2022-2025 and 2025-2030.

BB Group also proposed the BBG Quảng Trị general port project, which is planned to receive a series of ships, containers and bulk cargoes up to 100,000 DWT and liquid cargo ships with a tonnage of up to 180,000 DWT, at an estimated total investment of VNĐ10 trillion ($434 million) from 2022 to 2025.

The firm would like the province to approve the project locations so that it can approve the investment policy in accordance with the law. Quảng Trị Province’s leader asked relevant agencies to study and arrange the suitable sites for the projects, telling them to create favourable conditions for BB Group to ensure the planning for project implementation.

Chairman Võ Văn Hưng said: "Our point is to create favourable conditions for BB Group to invest in the province." — VNS