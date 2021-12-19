UZBEKISTAN, December 19 - First Ladies of Uzbekistan and Korea visit the National Rehabilitation Center in Seoul

The First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of “Zamin” International Public Fund Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea Kim Jung-sook visited the National Rehabilitation Center in Seoul.

The center helps promote health and integrate people with disabilities into society through rehabilitation, research and education.

The guests got acquainted with the advanced experience of the center. The innovative technologies of the center, laboratories, as well as the manufacturing process of modern assistive devices for people with disabilities were demonstrated.

Source: UzA