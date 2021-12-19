Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,183 in the last 365 days.

First Ladies of Uzbekistan and Korea visit the National Rehabilitation Center in Seoul

UZBEKISTAN, December 19 - First Ladies of Uzbekistan and Korea visit the National Rehabilitation Center in Seoul

The First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of “Zamin” International Public Fund Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea Kim Jung-sook visited the National Rehabilitation Center in Seoul.

The center helps promote health and integrate people with disabilities into society through rehabilitation, research and education.

The guests got acquainted with the advanced experience of the center. The innovative technologies of the center, laboratories, as well as the manufacturing process of modern assistive devices for people with disabilities were demonstrated.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

First Ladies of Uzbekistan and Korea visit the National Rehabilitation Center in Seoul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.