The Water Security Agency Offering Free Workshops, Helping Farmers Plan Agricultural Drainage Projects in a Changing Climate

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 20, 2021

The Water Security Agency (WSA), with the support of Natural Resources Canada, is offering free online workshops called AgH2Onward to introduce farmers and ranchers to the Agricultural Water Management program in Saskatchewan, the process and benefits of drainage approvals, and innovative techniques to best manage water on their land.

The free workshops are being offered until April 2022 and include two half-day sessions.

The agriculture industry is the backbone of our provincial economy. Being able to manage water effectively has made significant contributions to our province and can be an important economic tool for farmers and ranchers.

Today, the agricultural community faces the added challenge of adapting to a changing climate. WSA believes there are important opportunities to respond to that challenge - helping producers plan agricultural drainage projects that are adapted and resilient to weather extremes, such as floods and droughts, while increasing productivity.

Producers can learn more and register at agh2onward.ca. You can also find us on twitter at @AgH2Onward.

