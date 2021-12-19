Submit Release
Gov. Kemp Provides Statement on Passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, 'Georgia Has Lost a Giant'

GEORGIA, December 19 - Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and their three daughters issued the following statement on the passing of United States Senator Johnny Isakson:

"Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Johnny Isakson personified what it means to be a Georgian. Johnny was also a dear friend to Marty, the girls, and me - as he was to so many. He answered the call to public service many times over his career as a state legislator, minority leader in the Georgia House, chair of the State Board of Education, Congressman, and finally as Senator.

"His work to champion our veterans, deliver disaster relief for Georgia farmers after Hurricane Michael, and always stand up for Georgia's best interest in the U.S. Senate will live on for generations to come," continued Kemp. "As a businessman and a gifted retail politician, Johnny paved the way for the modern Republican Party in Georgia, but he never let partisan politics get in the way of doing what was right.

"Above all, Johnny was a wonderful father to his three children and a devoted husband to Dianne. Our family is sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the Isakson family, his former staff, and all lucky enough to call Johnny a friend. Georgians across our state join them in mourning the loss of one of our best."

