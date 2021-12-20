Gov. Kemp: Family-owned Door Manufacturer to Invest $16 Million in New Turner County Facility

GEORGIA, December 20 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that family-owned door manufacturing company Steves & Sons Inc. will locate an advanced distribution and value added facility in Turner County to meet growing demand. The company will create 200 new jobs and invest more than $16 million in the project. Hiring will begin immediately and increase as operations ramp up. "We are thrilled to welcome Steves & Sons to our diverse manufacturing community in Georgia, and we are glad this family-owned company is generating the largest economic investment Turner County has witnessed in decades," said Governor Kemp. "Thanks to our pro-business policies, companies continue to recognize the benefits of putting down roots in rural regions of our state, which also benefits the hardworking Georgians that live, work, and raise a family there." "By utilizing Georgia’s world-class Savannah port, we solve many of our company’s key logistical challenges with the state centrally located in key markets we serve from two of our other assembly plants," said Scott Lovett, Steves & Sons Vice President Operations. Based in San Antonio, Texas, Steves & Sons offers a variety of interior and exterior door styles and types. Steves & Sons products can be found in over 323 Georgia-based The Home Depot locations, as well as with other leading millwork distributors in Georgia and around the country. The company also maintains door assembly plants in Lebanon, Tennessee, and Richmond, Virginia, and the new Georgia facility will support efficiency in key markets. "As the largest manufacturing expansion in the last 40 years in Turner County, these are very exciting times for the community. This is a true testament to what rural Georgia has to offer," said Turner County Development Authority Executive Director Sam McCard. "We want to thank Steves & Sons for their investment in our state and community. We cannot say enough thanks to Governor Kemp for the help he has provided and for his continued strong commitment to rural Georgia. We also thank Commissioner Wilson and his staff for working with us tirelessly to make this a reality." The company will purchase and renovate an existing 150,000-square-foot facility, with an additional 30,000 square feet for truck docking space, located at 1737 Industrial Drive in Ashburn. Renovations will begin immediately, and the majority of new positions will be in light production and distribution. The company will hire forklift operators, machine operators, maintenance technicians, shippers, and managers. Individuals interested in opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit www.stevesdoors.com/careers or email [email protected] for additional information. Global Commerce Project Manager Elizabeth McLean represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) on this competitive project in partnership with the Turner County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power. “Georgia’s central location, infrastructure assets like the Port of Savannah, and welcoming communities continue to attract manufacturers in growing industries such as housing and home improvement,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This is an exciting announcement for Turner County, and I want to thank Steves & Sons for deciding to invest and grow in Georgia. Congratulations to our local partners for their tireless work on this project.”