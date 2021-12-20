Governor Abbott Appoints Three to Texas State Board of Pharmacy

TEXAS, December 20 - December 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ian Shaw and reappointed Rebecca "Suzette" Tijerina and Jennifer "Jenny" Downing Yoakum to the Texas State Board of Pharmacy for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027. The board fosters the provision of quality pharmaceutical care to the citizens of Texas and regulates the practice of pharmacy in accordance with the highest standards of ethics, accountability, efficiency, effectiveness, and openness.

Ian Shaw of Dallas is an Associate at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, PC. He is a member of the Dallas Bar Association of Young Lawyers, JL Turner Association, Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development Council. Shaw received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Roanoke College and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law.

Rebecca "Suzette" Tijerina of Castle Hills is the Director of Pharmacy and Mail Operations for CVS Caremark in San Antonio. She oversees a cross functional team responsible for prescription entry and client plan design management. Prior to working for CVS Caremark, Tijerina served as a staff pharmacist at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio. Tijerina received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from The University of Texas at Austin.

Jennifer "Jenny" Downing Yoakum of Kilgore is the Co-Owner and Pharmacist-In-Charge at Med Shop Total Care, Inc. in Longview where she specializes in the art of Compounding Pharmacy with an emphasis in Veterinary Medicine. She is a member of Texas Pharmacy Association, National Community Pharmacist Association, Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Yoakum received a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.