Dec. 20 – Dec. 24, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 20

9 a.m.         Meet with executive director of Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget  Location:    Virtual meeting

9:45 a.m.    Meet with Department of Government Operations Location:    Virtual meeting

11 a.m.       Meet with Utah Department of Natural Resources and Utah Department of Environmental Quality Location:    Virtual meeting

2 p.m.         Meet with senior advisors Location:    Virtual meeting

2:30 p.m.    Interview with Deseret News Location:    Governor’s Mansion

3:15 p.m.    Meet with senior advisor of communications Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Tuesday, Dec. 21

9 a.m.         Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board Location:    Deseret News, 55 N. 300 West, Suite 500

10 a.m.       Join White House call Location:    Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m.  Host state employee town hall  Location:    Virtual meeting

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Utah State University Location:    Governor’s Office

4 p.m.         Attend Utah Jazz and First Lady Show Up initiative event for foster care  Location:    Vivint Smart Home Arena MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, Dec. 22

No public events

Thursday, Dec. 23

No public events

Friday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve – Office closed

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 20

8 a.m.         Meet with staff Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m.  Meet with director of elections  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

11 a.m.       Meet with Utah Department of Natural Resources and Utah Department of Environmental Quality Location:    Virtual meeting

12 p.m.       Meet with staff  Location:    Capitol Board Room 

2:30 p.m.    Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

7 p.m.         Hold Executive Protection dinner Location:    Salt Lake City 

Tuesday, Dec. 21

9 a.m.         Meet with Museum of Utah  Location:    Virtual 

9:30 a.m.    Meet with director of legislative affairs   Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office  

10:30 a.m.  Attend state employee town hall Location:    Governor’s Office 

3 p.m.         Meet with Rep. Bennion  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, Dec. 22

10:30 a.m.  Meet with general counsel  Location:    Virtual 

11 a.m.       Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office  

Thursday, Dec. 23

No public events

Friday, Dec. 24 

Christmas Eve – Office closed

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

