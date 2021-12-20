Dec. 20 – Dec. 24, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 20 9 a.m. Meet with executive director of Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget Location: Virtual meeting 9:45 a.m. Meet with Department of Government Operations Location: Virtual meeting 11 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Natural Resources and Utah Department of Environmental Quality Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with senior advisors Location: Virtual meeting 2:30 p.m. Interview with Deseret News Location: Governor’s Mansion 3:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of communications Location: Governor’s Mansion

Tuesday, Dec. 21 9 a.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board Location: Deseret News, 55 N. 300 West, Suite 500 10 a.m. Join White House call Location: Virtual meeting 10:30 a.m. Host state employee town hall Location: Virtual meeting 1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah State University Location: Governor’s Office 4 p.m. Attend Utah Jazz and First Lady Show Up initiative event for foster care Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, Dec. 22 No public events

Thursday, Dec. 23

No public events

Friday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve – Office closed

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Dec. 20 8 a.m. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 11 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Natural Resources and Utah Department of Environmental Quality Location: Virtual meeting 12 p.m. Meet with staff Location: Capitol Board Room 2:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 7 p.m. Hold Executive Protection dinner Location: Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Dec. 21 9 a.m. Meet with Museum of Utah Location: Virtual 9:30 a.m. Meet with director of legislative affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Attend state employee town hall Location: Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Meet with Rep. Bennion Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Dec. 22 10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Virtual 11 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, Dec. 23

No public events

Friday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve – Office closed

