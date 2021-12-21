AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined a multistate letter filed in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) changes to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). The Biden Administration’s updated policy fails to consider the consequences that the proposed standards will have on Americans in general, and especially those who hold jobs with companies that will be affected.

The EPA evaluated the NAAQS in December 2020 but now has decided to alter its policy despite having no new data or specific concerns that warrant these severe changes.

The United States boasts cleaner air quality compared to most other countries around the world. The emissions measured by NAAQS have shown a greater than 70% reduction over the last four decades.

To read comment letter click here.