Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,165 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Let­ter Oppos­ing EPA’s New Severe Air Qual­i­ty Standards

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined a multistate letter filed in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) changes to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). The Biden Administration’s updated policy fails to consider the consequences that the proposed standards will have on Americans in general, and especially those who hold jobs with companies that will be affected. 

The EPA evaluated the NAAQS in December 2020 but now has decided to alter its policy despite having no new data or specific concerns that warrant these severe changes.  

The United States boasts cleaner air quality compared to most other countries around the world. The emissions measured by NAAQS have shown a greater than 70% reduction over the last four decades.  

To read comment letter click here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Let­ter Oppos­ing EPA’s New Severe Air Qual­i­ty Standards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.