Binance Smart Chain’s $1B Growth Fund Invests In Crypto Gaming United To Increase Metaverse Employment Opportunities
Binance Smart Chain, the leading DeFi, NFT, and GameFi ecosystem, has announced its investment into Crypto Gaming United.
Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the leading DeFi, NFT, and GameFi ecosystem, has announced its investment into Crypto Gaming United (CGU), an industry leading Non-Fungible Token (NFT) gaming company under its $1B Growth Fund. This will enable CGU to power the next wave of Web3 adoption through the booming play-to-earn metaverse economy and increase blockchain gaming employment.
— Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder.
The core business of CGU is to build a global community of play-to-earn gamers who play NFT-based online video games to earn in-game rewards. CGU has signed up over 100,000 community members across 30 countries, of which over 7,300 “scholars” are earning an income via scholarships. According to CGU’s internal research online gaming is a USD $2 trillion global market.
“The metaverse brings a multitude of opportunities in and outside of the decentralized finance space. For BSC, this means investing in the economic potential of virtual worlds while empowering guild members to play the games they love while earning a living. CGU provides a platform for everyone irrespective of their location, background and skillset to build a new virtual economy powered by sustainable income.” said Alex Odagiu, Investment Manager at BSC $1B Fund.
CGU is aiming to employ 1,000,000 people via its play-to-earn platform by 2024, facilitating NFT token cash outs in the countries hardest hit by the pandemic and youth unemployment, such as the Philippines, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Fiji and Papua New Guinea .
“We are a category creator for metaverse employment, having developed infrastructure for crypto careers workforce management via our LaborX marketplace, that forms the basis for technology that underpins CGU play-to-earn ecosystem,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder, and CEO of Chrono.tech, a blockchain-based hiring ecosystem and operator of LaborX marketplace.
Much growth is happening in the metaverse, where skills like community management, content creation, digital discovery, transactional talents and metaverse office skills (telecommuting 3.0) are sorely needed for jobs in augmented reality, virtual reality, NFT, crypto, gaming, auctioning, and social media, among others. Play-to-earn is exploding in popularity as a vocation among the world’s 200 million job-seeking individuals, with CGU employing scholars in countries that represent 60% of this population. The company is confident that with investment from BSC $1B Program strengthening its international reach, it is on track to employ an estimated 1 million people as more play-to-earn gaming platforms join the union.
To date, BSC has supported over 300 blockchain projects via its Growth Fund, one of the largest and fastest acceleration programs in the world, and plans to incubate and accelerate more than 500 startups in the coming months. The investment in CGU aligns with BSC’s vision of increasing crypto-blockchain mass adoption globally by providing support to emerging industries and projects building on it.
About Binance Smart Chain
Binance Smart Chain is a fast, secure and low-cost EVM compatible blockchain. The sovereign smart contract chain delivers compatible programmability for an interoperable ecosystem. Designed to run in parallel with Binance Chain, BSC is a highly scalable infrastructure capable of catering to 1 billion users. For more information, visit - https://www.binance.org
About Crypto Gaming United
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a Singapore and Dubai-based crypto-gaming NFT company that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global blockchain gaming community. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution to gaming access for more players, Crypto Gaming United is able to provide income, education and value opportunities for thousands of skilled workers in developing countries. For more visit http://cgu.io
