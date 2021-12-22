Dr. Cass Ingram Develops First Medicinal Cream from Wild Spruce for Skin Care and Regeneration
Dr. Cass Ingram formulates the first topical therapeutical cream from wild spruce resin for normal, damaged, or aging skin. Ideal as a facial and hand cream.
The basis for the resin’s high position in ancient societies was because it was highly effective. It was used for skin diseases, wounds, digestive disorders, and for increasing physical strength.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cass Ingram develops the first-ever medicinal cream from raw spruce resin for skincare and regeneration. An osteopathic physician and medicinal plant researcher, Dr. Ingram combines wild spruce resin with wild pine resin and natural wild essential oils in a beeswax and jojoba base. The health benefits of spruce resin are explained extensively in his book, "Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins."
“For hundreds of years, Scandinavia’s have used the potent spruce complex for wounds and lesions that don’t heal. The aboriginals use spruce resin for cancer and skin diseases. The basis for the resin’s high position in ancient societies was because it was highly effective. It was used for skin diseases, wounds, digestive disorders, and for increasing physical strength,” said Dr. Ingram.
The book provides information and studies on the many uses of wild tree resins. A few of the many skin conditions spruce resin can support revealed by the book are:
• aging skin
• psoriasis
• eczema
• dermatitis
• bed or diabetic ulcers
• stump amputations
• wounds that won’t heal
“There can be no question that spruce resin possesses miraculous properties for wound healing. The spruce cream can be put on once or twice a day. Good for both men and women, it tightens everything: your hands, your feet, and your arms,” said Dr. Ingram.
“5 years ago I had radiation treatment for a nickel-sized carcinoma lesion on my upper cheek. The radiation treatment was able to halt the cancer’s spread, and over the next 5 months, new skin gradually grew back in the treated area. However, I recently noticed that the lesion seemed to be reappearing. I decided to try the spruce cream and applied it to the area for 10 days and nights. At first, the cream caused redness and a mild burning sensation, but by the 10th day the burning stopped and the redness began to recede and within 72 hours the skin appearance returned to normal. Needless to say, I was impressed with the results,” said spruce cream user S.T.
Dr. Ingram’s spruce cream is produced by PurelyWild™. The book is available as an ebook for immediate reading and printed copies are available in softcover. For more information and to order the spruce cream or other natural medicine, visit www.cassingram.com or call 800-295-3737.
About PurelyWild™
PurelyWild™ is the original wild natural medicine company providing truly raw whole food supplements. The PurelyWild promise states, “Get the health benefits you need from raw, unprocessed nature.” For more information and to learn about the health benefits of their wild natural supplements visit www.purelywildnaturals.com.T Truly.
About Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram, founder of PurelyWild™, is a nutritional and osteopathic physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). Known as the Wilderness Doctor, he is one of North America's leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal herb, tree, and spice extracts. The author of more than 25 books on natural healing, including" Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins," has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
