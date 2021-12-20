Submit Release
Gov. Lee Appoints Mark Hayes 29th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge

Monday, December 20, 2021 | 03:01pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Mark Hayes as circuit court judge for the 29th Judicial District to fill the Honorable Russell Lee Moore’s vacancy, effective immediately.

“Mark will bring extensive experience to this role, and I’m proud to announce his appointment,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity and appreciate his willingness to serve.”

Hayes formerly served as partner at Jenkins Dedmon Hayes Law Group LLP and has spent nearly 40 years in in private practice. Hayes earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin and his J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law. Hayes and his wife, Kelli, reside in Dyersburg with their children.

The 29th Judicial District covers Lake and Dyer counties.

###

