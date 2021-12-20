SDDOT in Collaboration with Union County and the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) Seek Public Input into Union County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

ELK POINT, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Union County and the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) will hold a public meeting open house to present the findings of the study conducted to develop the Union County Master Transportation Plan and receive public input. This open house public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) of the Union County Courthouse located at 209 E. Main St. in Elk Point.

The Union County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the public meeting open house is to inform the public of the study’s recommendations, to record any concerns the public may have about transportation in Union County, and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Union County’s roadway, bus/transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems.

Area residents and commuters are encouraged to attend the public meeting and participate in the study. A brief summary presentation will be given at approximately 5:45 p.m. followed by an open house discussion with SDDOT, county, and consultant staff. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided.

Those who cannot attend this public meeting in person may also view the meeting materials on the project website at www.ulteig.com/unioncountymtp. The website will be updated with the materials presented at the public meeting by Dec. 16. Comments and questions can also be submitted through this project website.

Written comments will be accepted until Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house/public meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house / public meeting should submit a request to the Department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

