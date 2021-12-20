Maryland Hunters Take 26,569 Deer in Two-Week Firearms Season

December 20, 2021

Harvest 16% Lower, Population Remains Healthy

Photo by Olivia Wiley

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 26,569 deer during the two-week firearms season from Nov. 27 through Dec. 11. The harvest was 16% lower than last year’s official count of 31,649.

“The two-week firearm season continues to be our most popular deer season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Although we have seen a mix of harvest results this season, the deer population remains healthy.”

Hunters reported taking 10,492 antlered deer during the two-week season, down 10% from last year’s official total of 11,649. The antlerless harvest decreased 20% from 20,000 last year to 16,077 this year. Sika deer represented 408 of the total antlered harvest and 499 of the total antlerless harvest.

More than 3,000 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing 13% of the total harvest. Deer hunting on Sunday is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.

Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,241 antlered and 1,070 antlerless deer (down 12% and 31%, respectively). In the remainder of the state, hunters reported taking 8,251 antlered and 15,007 antlerless deer (down 10% and 19%, respectively).

Maryland Reported Harvest for the Two-Week Firearm Season