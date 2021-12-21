VeriKlick LLC. Announces Carl Camden, Founder and President, iPSE-U.S joining VeriKlick, LLC as a Board Advisor.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick LLC is pleased to announce Carl Camden, Founder and President, Association of Independent Professionals, and the Self-Employed / iPSE-U.S. and formerly President and CEO of Kelly Services, a Fortune 500 Workforce Solutions firm joins VeriKlick, LLC as a Board Advisor.

Carl has dedicated more than 25 years to advocating for the independent workforce. As President and CEO of Kelly Services, a Fortune 500 workforcesolutions firm, he spent his career creating opportunities and seeking justice for independent workers; challenging government, business leaders, and educators to adapt to the future of work; and serving on boards for the Federal Reserve, the Committee for Economic Development/The Conference Board, multiple universities, and numerous think tanks. In 2017 he assembled industry leaders, House members from both parties, and association leaders for an exclusive D.C. event (“Advancing the Social Contract For Gig Economy Workers”) that became the genesis for iPSE-U.S. Before joining the corporate world, Carl was a tenured college professor and started and sold his own marketing research firm.

In Carl’s Advisory role he will collaborate with VeriKlick Executive Leadership Team bringing his vast industry expertise providing strategic planning and guidance. Carl will also support VeriKlick marketing strategies to expand VeriKlick’s client base and market share.

VeriKlick’s Multifactor Authenticated Video Interview platform is designed to enable the secure identification process for qualifying candidates for all types and sizes of organizations, industries, and career positions. The enhanced technology solution introduces an advanced intelligent candidate verification platform and live “in interview” technical testing capability. VeriKlick provides a seamless experience on its platform reflective of an onsite interview.

Founded in 2018 VeriKlick LLC. is a leader in Total Talent Acquisition Management Solutions with a specific focus on Multifactor Authentication. VeriKlick’s breakthrough solution continues to benefit both organizations and candidates with its advanced technology capability by hosting their virtual interviews and Technical Testing capability with confidence by using patent pending Multifactor Authenticated Technical and Video Assessment.