MSDE Conducts Search for Education Professionals to Launch School Expert Review Team- A Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Initiative

December 20, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

MSDE Conducts Search for Education Professionals to Launch School Expert Review Team – A Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Initiative

Teachers, School Leaders and Education Experts Sought to Assess School Level Implementation of Blueprint Initiatives, Investment of Emergency Federal Funds

BALTIMORE, MD (December 20, 2021) – Leading the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is conducting a search for teachers, school leaders and education experts to launch the Expert Review Team (ERT). Expert Review Team members will receive a stipend and gain invaluable professional and leadership experience as they collaborate with local school systems to ensure schools are successfully fulfilling Blueprint commitments. Applications are currently open and interested candidates should apply here.

Through a process of reviewing available data and information and conducting a comprehensive school visit consisting of observations, interviews, and focus groups, the ERT will identify opportunities for improving implementation of Blueprint initiatives with a focus on improved student outcomes. As the state continues to emerge from the pandemic, MSDE will also use the ERT structure to review how school systems are investing American Rescue Plan (ARP) emergency federal funds to support student learning.

“As MSDE partners with local school systems across the state in the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the Expert Review Team will play a critical role in ensuring that these historic resources are well invested with bold, new strategies and innovations that ensure a bright future for every child,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Expert review team members can join the MSDE in this once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform education and realize lasting improvements that accelerate student achievement and narrow and close opportunity and achievement gaps.”

Members of the ERT will facilitate reviews in at least four different schools over a two-year period. This part-time work can be performed alongside currently held full-time employment positions. Qualified applicants include teachers, school leaders and other education experts with experience conducting reviews or filling education leadership roles. Individuals will be paid up to $5,000 for completing training, reviewing school data and completing pre-site visit protocols, facilitating on-site reviews (focus groups, classroom observations, etc.) and completing post-visit reports. An increased stipend is available to those who complete more than four school reviews. Educators in Maryland have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits in lieu of the stipend. Travel expenses and reimbursement will be provided in accordance with state guidelines.

Applications will be reviewed on a continuous rolling basis. Apply now! The application can also be accessed through this link: https://bit.ly/ExpertReviewTeam.

###

School Expert Review Team Press Release 12.20.21