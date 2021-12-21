Regrow Expands Carbon Offerings in Australia with CSIRO’s LOOC-C

Regrow Logo

New licensing arrangement reflects continued investment in the Australian market

This solidifies Regrow’s commitment to enabling regenerative ag in Australia by enabling participation in carbon programs. We’re eager to connect sustainable producers to this global opportunity.”” — Anastasia Volkova, PhD, CEO of Regrow

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 21, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- (Sydney, Australia) — Regrow Ag, a global leader in helping farming and food companies monitor, report and verify sustainable farming practices, has undertaken a new licensing arrangement with CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, to expand and enable carbon market opportunities for Australian farmers.

CSIRO has developed a carbon abatement calculator called LOOC-C (‘Look see’), which helps producers understand the environmental benefits of implementing sustainable practice changes on their farms by providing only a few simple pieces of information. CSIRO developed this tool to help producers assess various carbon projects under the nation’s federal carbon emissions program, the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF), compare the benefits of those options, and choose a program that best fits their goals.

Together, Regrow Ag and CSIRO will help Australian farmers access information about carbon markets, climate-smart farming practices and how the two could benefit their operations.

LOOC-C will be available for eligible producers through Regrow’s FluroSense platform as a part of the company's measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) offering in Australia. Regrow’s set of MRV tools assists carbon project developers in enrolling farmers as well as in quantifying, reporting and verifying data for issuing carbon credits.

“This arrangement solidifies Regrow’s commitment to enabling regenerative and resilient agriculture practices in Australia by enabling participation in carbon programs,” said Anastasia Volkova, PhD, CEO of Regrow. “We’re proud of our company’s roots in Australia, and eager to connect the sustainably-minded producers in the region to this global opportunity.”

“CSIRO is excited to license LOOC-C to Regrow and to see our work being taken up to support the growing carbon farming industry in Australia,” CSIRO’s LOOC-C project leader, Peter Fitch said. “Having LOOC-C available through Regrow’s Flurosense platform will allow Regrow’s users to more easily access the LOOC-C’s initial estimates of carbon benefit and co-benefits and decide if a carbon project might be something that is worth investigating for their business.”

Regrow Ag began as FluroSat in 2016, with a team and offerings in Australia. Over the last five years, the company has expanded its footprint internationally, while maintaining a strong base of Australian customers and partners.

The work between Regrow and CSIRO will lower the barrier of entry for Australian producers to explore, adopt and maintain climate-smart farming practices, and with provision of the ecosystem services - opening new revenue opportunities.

To learn more about Regrow’s MRV tool, visit www.regrow.ag/mrv. To try out LOOC-C, visit LOOC-C.farm.

###

ABOUT REGROW

Regrow is a software company that provides a sustainable transformation across the agrifood supply chain. Regrow delivers scalable, science-based solutions for adoption, measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of ecosystem outcomes, such as soil carbon, nitrogen leaching, among others. Regrow monitors over 150 million acres of agricultural land in 45 countries and supports industry leaders such as General Mills, Cargill, Bayer AG, The Nature Conservancy, among others, to meet their nature commitments.

ABOUT CSIRO

CSIRO is Australia’s national science agency and innovation catalyst. We solve the greatest challenges through innovative science and technology. Our collaborative research turns science into solutions for food security and quality; clean energy and resources; health and wellbeing; resilient and valuable environments; innovative industries; and a secure Australia and region.

Meet Regrow