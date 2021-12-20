More than 5 miles of new pavement replaced on SR 77 project in 2021

TUCSON - A two-year project began in April to pave and make other improvements to 10 miles of State Route 77, yet just 9 months into the project more than half the pavement has been replaced to make for a smoother ride.

As 2021 comes to a close, motorists are seeing a big change to this busy Tucson-area roadway where large segments of worn pavement have been replaced..

Crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation have just completed a little more than half the total pavement work on the 10-mile-long, $34 million project to improve SR 77 on Miracle Mile between Interstate 10 and Oracle Road, along with Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia.

The latest paving covered the Miracle Mile stretch of SR 77 between I-10 and Oracle Road, along with Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to the Rillito River bridge just south of River Road. That’s about a 4-mile segment. Work included reconstructing driveways, sidewalks and sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

And earlier this year, work crews paved 1.5 miles at the northern limit of the project between Calle Concordia and Magee Road.

With about 5.5 miles of new pavement complete as of this weekend, drivers will now get a break from traffic restrictions during the holiday season.

In 2022, work will resume on the area between Magee and River Roads. Unlike the areas paved in 2021, this segment of roadway includes multiple improvements in addition to new pavement. Those improvements include:

Signal and intersection improvements between River and Ina roads

Constructing new ADA-compliant ramps, sidewalks and driveways between River and Magee roads

Adding new dual left-turn lanes at the intersection of Magee and Oracle roads

Installing a storm drain between River and Orange Grove roads

New pavement as other project elements are completed

While most paving work is being done overnight to minimize traffic delays, drivers should expect some daytime lane restrictions and delays through the project. During all times, ADOT will maintain access to the roughly 1,100 businesses in the corridor.

For more information about the project, please visit azdot.gov/SR77.