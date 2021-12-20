Dylan Roberts, Founder of CuberPi, Expands 3D Printing Company with Location in South Bend, Indiana

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech entrepreneur David Roberts has announced that he will be expanding his 3D printing company, CuberPi. The expansion includes opening a small office in South Bend, Indiana where the team will develop new products and focus on research for future innovations. David has been working to make 3D printers accessible and affordable for everyone with the intention of improving lives and communities through technology. His hope is that this move will help provide more opportunities to people who live in "technologically underserved areas." He also plans on hiring 10-15 employees over the next year as well as adding new equipment to the company's manufacturing space in Michigan City.

CuberPi is looking to increase their market share by expanding production facilities. The move aims to explore new markets, widen customer base, diversify, acquire fresh talent and gain a competitive edge. The company will invest $150M in this expansion project with an additional $200M for future expansions. With the construction of these new facilities, they hope that through increased production capacity they will be able to meet the demands of their customers and provide them with better service than before. This includes lowering prices on products as well as providing more variety in product offerings due to improved manufacturing capabilities at the expanded manufacturing facilities. They also aim to hire up to 20 new employees over the next 5 years to support this expansion.

CuberPi was founded and is run by Dylan Roberts, a British-born American entrepreneur who has been in the engineering and mechatronics field for years. He was born in London, but he moved to South Bend when he was young. It was natural for him to pursue an engineering degree at university because of his love for creating new things and repairing old ones. After graduating from the University of Michigan with a BS in Engineering and years in the industry, Dylan founded CuberPi Inc., a company that designs, manufactures, and sells 3D printers worldwide.

Dylan Roberts is a master of 3D printing. He has been in the industry for over 15 years and his expertise has helped him to produce some of the most well-respected printers on the market today. He takes pride in knowing that his customers will receive excellent customer service from start to finish when they buy one of his products. This, alongside his skills as an entrepreneur have helped him achieve massive success in the industry.

CuberPi Inc. is a company that designs, manufactures and sells 3D printers worldwide. The company uses cutting edge technology to create high-quality products with a focus on affordability for both businesses and individuals. Some of its products have been used locally and internationally in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, robotics education and aerospace fields. The company has been working on developing high quality commercial grade 3D printers for years. Its mission statement is to "provide customers with the most innovative 3D printing solutions."

Aside from making waves in the tech industry, CuberPi also strives to make waves for good by using its proceeds to support various charitable activities. These include initiatives aimed at improving access to quality healthcare and education in poor neighborhoods of the area. The staff from CuberPi Inc. also volunteer their time and skill in mentoring youth who have shown an interest in 3D printing.

CuberPi is a technology company that designs, produces and sells 3D printers. It was founded in 2013 with the goal of providing people with access to quality 3D printing technology at affordable prices. The team has over a decade of combined experience in product design, manufacturing, sales and marketing. As an established international brand, CuberPi is committed to bringing innovation into the home for everyone by offering top-quality customer service around the world.

Dylan Roberts was recently featured in Inspirery. For more information, visit www.cuberpi.com