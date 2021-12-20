Analytics of Things (AoT) Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers

AoT industry

The global AoT market is segmented based on type, vertical, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into software and services

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market witnesses many concerns about data privacy and security due to lack of standardized protocols. Moreover, a proper infrastructure and a skilled workforce are mandatory to overcome the challenges faced by the AoT industry. At present, the industry witness rapid growth with technological advancements and increased usage of internet, mobile, and social media.

The key market players of AoT market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., SAP SE, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., AGT International, Capgemini S.A., and Accenture PLC.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global AoT market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets, determine the overall attractiveness, and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report provides information related to key drivers, restrains, and opportunities with impact analysis.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to exhibit the financial caliber of the market.

