“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Dec. 20: Merry Christmas

With Christmas Day just around the corner, many families are busy preparing for the holiday. During this time, as we gather close to loved ones, observing old traditions and making new memories, it’s important we not lose sight of the reason for the season: celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior, by embracing the spirit of giving.

As the Messiah, Jesus spent his life on Earth spreading the Lord’s message of love and forgiveness. He encouraged all those he met to put others before themselves. Jesus, himself, is the greatest example of someone who practiced what he preached. By accepting punishment for the sins of mankind, he suffered immensely to offer us the gift of eternal salvation. Now we are asked to follow in his footsteps, serving others in our own unique ways.

We can demonstrate the Christmas spirit in many ways. Around the holidays, we can show appreciation for life’s blessings by donating our excess wealth and material goods, such as food and clothing, to families in need. There are many worthy charities to consider. Without the support of people who care, the good these groups accomplish would be impossible.

Finally, keep in mind not everyone can enjoy the festivities this season. I ask that you say a prayer for all of our military service personnel who will spend Christmas away from their families, as well as our firefighters, law enforcement officers, doctors and nurses who will be on duty during the holidays. Pray for their safety, and give thanks for their service.

From my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

