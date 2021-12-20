Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Dec. 20

Whether we are ready or not, the holidays are here. During this joyous season, it is my sincere hope that you are able to spend time with those you cherish the most. For me, this is a time to reflect on the past year, consider my many blessings and look forward to a new year full of possibilities.

With Christmas and the New Year comes a new legislative session. Beginning Jan. 5, 2022, the halls of the Capitol will be full once again, and I will begin another year as part of the Missouri Senate.

As I close, I would like to pass along a special word of thanks. Representing the 28th Senatorial District is a privilege. I am honored and grateful to you for giving me this opportunity.

My husband, John, and I would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Best wishes to you and your family, and may you have a blessed holiday season.