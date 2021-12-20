Running for Governor of Texas, Deirdre Gilbert Abandons the Party, But Not the People
Gilbert has chosen to leave the Democratic party and run on the Independent ticket for Texas gubernatorial race.
I think the people are beyond ready to be listened to, and I am bringing their voices to a place where they can finally be heard, and real change can be made.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deirdre Gilbert was the very first candidate to register for the Texas gubernatorial race as a Democrat. In a recent turn of events, Gilbert has chosen to leave the Democratic party and run on the Independent ticket. "I am not running a political race as much as I'm running a race for humanity," says Deirdre Gilbert amidst news that she will be leaving the democratic party to run as an independent candidate. "I think the people are beyond ready to be listened to, and I am bringing their voices to a place where they can finally be heard, and real change can be made."
— Deirdre Gilbert
Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community and is simply fed up with the shenanigans of the political atmosphere. She's worked on the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights. Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
While discussing her decision to cross parties, Gilbert referred to a famous quote by George Washington from his farewell address:
"However combinations or associations of the above description may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterward the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion."
Gilbert added that "people who are going independent are not looking for a third party. They're looking for an end to party politics. There is a mass exiting of people from the political atmosphere. We are in a real fight for existence, a state and world spiraling out of control. It's time for the concern of the weak and vulnerable. It's time to focus on the hungry, the thirsty, the impoverished, the imprisoned, the homeless, the hopeless, and the sick. There is no more time to spare!"
About Deirdre Gilbert
The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
