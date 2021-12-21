Galen College of Nursing Announce New Post-Master’s Nurse Educator Certificate Program
Nurses with a desire to teach will gain essential knowledge about the full scope of the nurse educator roleLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States and 100% dedicated to nursing education, announce a new Post-Master’s Certificate in Nursing Education beginning in the January 2022 term start.
Galen’s 24-semester credit* course program will provide experienced nurses, who currently hold a graduate degree in nursing, the opportunity to receive formalized preparation for the role of the nurse educator. Nurses with a desire to teach will gain essential knowledge about the full scope of the nurse educator role by completing didactic coursework and gaining valuable experience by engaging in a practicum experience.
“The new Post-Master’s Certificate in Nursing Education is a terrific option for experienced nurses looking to broaden their credentials while helping educate the next generation of nurses and influence the quality of patient care,” said John D. Lundeen, EdD, RN, CNE, ANEF, MSN Program Director, and Professor at Galen College of Nursing. “The program is designed to strengthen the clinical or management capabilities of graduate-prepared nurses and prepare them for teaching advanced nursing specialties.”
According to AACN’s report on 2019-2020 Enrollment and Graduations in Baccalaureate and Graduate Programs in Nursing, U.S. nursing schools turned away 80,407 qualified applications from baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs in 2019 due to an insufficient number of faculty, clinical sites, classroom space, clinical preceptors, and budget constraints. Most nursing schools responding to the survey pointed to faculty shortages as a top reason for not accepting all qualified applicants into their programs.**
“As the need for registered nurses continues to grow, we are keenly aware faculty shortages across the country are limiting student capacity. As a response, Galen College of Nursing is thrilled to extend our post-licensure options with this new program for professional nurses,” said Galen’s CEO, Mark Vogt. “Nurse educators are an essential part of the future of modern, high-quality patient care and our new Post-Master’s Certificate in Nursing Education is designed to help address the critical demand.”
Courses are offered over 8-week modules and certificate options are offered three times per year in January, May, and September. Galen will accept up to six semester credit hours of transfer credit as outlined in their transfer credit policy. Graduates of the program will meet the eligibility requirements for certification as nurse educators. Galen College of Nursing is currently accepting applications for this program for the January 2022 term. To learn more about the new Post-Masters of Science Certificate in Nursing Education, including admission criteria, visit here.
*Students who have not completed Advanced Physical Assessment, Advanced Pathophysiology, and Advanced Pharmacology in a previous graduate nursing program will be required to enroll in NSG 5400 Clinical Concepts I (3 credits) and NSG 5450 Clinical Concepts II (3 credits)
**https://www.aacnnursing.org/news-information/fact-sheets/nursing-faculty-shortage
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found here.
