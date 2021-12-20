Submit Release
DOT News Release: TOWNBOUND LIKELIKE HIGHWAY CLOSURE AT WILSON TUNNEL EXTENDED

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the ongoing full closure of Likelike Highway townbound at the Wilson Tunnel will end at 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Previously, the full townbound closure with detour to the Halawa/Honolulu-bound H-3 Freeway was scheduled to end at 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. However, additional equipment requirements identified after the repair work was started will require the closure to be extended. Construction crews are using the closure time to prepare the rod sites for replacement, while maintenance crews perform routine maintenance on the tunnel roadway and structure.

Repair of an additional seven ceiling rods will be scheduled in late December, pending availability of materials. Lane closures will be necessary to perform the work.

Inspections of the tunnel will continue as HDOT uses enhanced corrosion detection on all rods, identifies any potential issues that may affect the integrity of the remaining rods, and considers alternatives to addressing all rods before they reach the end of their expected service life in 2035.

HDOT will open the townbound route as soon as it is safe to do so.

