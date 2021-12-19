DOH News Release: Concert attendees urged to get tested

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is investigating 30 COVID-19 cases among patrons and employees of The Republik nightclub. All 30 individuals were at the nightclub for concerts on December 10 or 11.

All patrons who visited The Republik on December 10 or 11 are urged to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms or vaccination status.

There were between 900 and 1,000 people at the nightclub each night. Attendees were required to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Masks required for this indoor venue were removed for eating and drinking.

Event coordinators have informed the attendees of potential infection by email. DOH thanks management at The Republik for assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, is asked to stay home from work, school and other activities. They should avoid other people and get tested.

Anyone who is a close contact of a known COVID-19 positive individual should get tested regardless of vaccination status.

DOH advises people to administer home tests before and after travel and before attending gatherings or large events. Home test are available for purchase at local pharmacies.

Information on free testing and vaccines is available at www.hawaiicovid19.com.

