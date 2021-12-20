Postponement of the two drone shows today (20 Dec) to tomorrow (21 Dec)

MACAU, December 20 - Due to the weather conditions, the two shows of “Light Up Macao Drone Gala” scheduled for today (20 December) will be postponed to 21 December, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Owing to the uncertainties of weather conditions, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will continue to assess the upcoming conditions, which will determine whether the shows can take place tomorrow.