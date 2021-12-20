MACAU, December 20 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Rai"

Update Time: 2021-12-20 17:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Nighttime on 20th Medium to relatively high Typhoon Signal No.8 Between early morning and morning on 21st Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning evening on the 20th Relatively low

Tropical cyclone “Rai” has already turned moving northeast and is expected to pass within 200 km south of Macao tomorrow. The rain band associated with “Rai” will affect Macao tonight and tomorrow with frequent rain persisting for a period of time. The intensity of “Rai” has weakened further, however, it is expected to be closest to Macao between midnight and morning tomorrow. Thus, winds are expected to strengthen, reaching force 6 occasionally with gusts. The bureau will consider whether it is necessary to issue Tropical cyclone signal No.3 tonight. The public is advised to pay close attention to the weather change and the latest storm news.

Meanwhile, under the joint effect of storm surge and high astronomical tide, flooding is expected in Inner Harbor areas tonight. “Blue” Storm Surge Warning is in effect with expected flooding level below 0.5m. Public is advised to take precautions against flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.