Carper Statement on EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Standards for Cars and Trucks

DELAWARE, December 20 - WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final greenhouse gas emissions standards for light-duty cars and trucks sold in Model Years 2023 through 2026:

“Today’s final rule puts the nation back on track towards a clean transportation future. This rule will set the stage for the U.S. to lead the world in automotive technology and slash greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks by more than three billion tons in the decades to come,” said Carper. “Investing in clean cars is a key way we are going to save our planet and grow our economy, and the Biden Administration’s announcement today will help make that happen.”

