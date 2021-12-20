Doge Wow Club Launches Blue Chip NFT Collection on OpenSea Platform

The company has released a highly collectible 3D doge character, that will make the world smile – a likely leader in the future NFT space.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doge Wow Club is pleased to announce the official release of its NFT collection on the popular OpenSea platform.Doge Wow Club is a blue chip NFT collection developed from the concept of creating a world-class 3D doge character. The collection is a collectible art portfolio that brings the well-known doge meme alive as an engaging 3D character, created by artists and engineers with specializations in blockchain and 3D animation/concept art.In its most recent news, Doge Wow Club is excited to inform the public of the collection’s official addition to OpenSea – the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace. The company has now released many variations of its 3D doge character, with more to come.“With the official launch of our Doge NFT collection on OpenSea, we look forward to NFT collectors joining our already growing Doge Wow Club community, and being part of driving future designs with our team,” says Director of Doge Wow Club, Stephen Nelson. “It’s been fun seeing the smiles on the faces of the well-established Doge community, as well as newcomers to the NFT space - upon viewing our art for the first time. Our primary goal has always been to raise the bar of the quality of artwork within the NFT landscape and we look forward to continuing our industry leadership in this capacity.”In addition to launching on OpenSea and developing its level 3D doge character, the company’s executive team is also presently evaluating Metaverse plots, as it will be acquiring land to build Doge Wow Club infrastructure/NFT viewing experience.To entice investors to support the new collection, Doge Wow Club will be hosting a Christmas Doge drop each evening between now and December 25th. Details about the exciting event can be found on the company’s Twitter page.The collection was officially released on December 6th, 2021.For more information about Doge Wow Club, please visit the company’s OpenSea collection at https://opensea.io/dogewowclub About Doge Wow ClubDoge Wow Club was founded by the company’s Directors, Stephen Nelson and Sean Weins. Both are seasoned entrepreneurs with strong executive management backgrounds, with track records for success in growing and building great companies, leading exceptional teams, and always striving to bring value.