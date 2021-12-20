Waterproof Women’s Parka Jacket With Hood - Best Sustainable Ladies Winter Coats Canada

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s newly announced addition to the sustainable fashion collection, the Alpine women's waterproof mock neck parka jacket, offers a range of pioneering features that can be found printed on the inside of the garment.

The upgraded women’s winter sustainable outerwear piece has been produced using cutting-edge advances in earth-conscious fashion technology, including Featherless Primaloft™ PowerPlume® insulation and recycled polyester lining. The soft, synthetic plumes are made of 100% recycled polyester and are completely free from animal-derived materials while outperforming natural down.

The 2-layer shell and lining of the recently launched parka winter coat are made from a blend of 55% recycled polyester and 45% organic cotton, finished with a TPU milky lamination and DWR (durable water repellent) coating. It has a 20K/20K rating, indicating that it can withstand 20,000 mm of water per square inch while offering maximum breathability.

Moreover, the Alpine women's waterproof parka jacket in Canada provides high-performance insulation and can endure temperatures between -25°C to -20°C, making it the ideal Canadian winter outerwear choice. It is available in three colours, including true black, coffee bean, and white pepper. In addition to external chest and hand pockets, the mock-neck parka includes a vertical welted pocket on the inside designed to keep electronic devices dry and secure.

As previously announced, alongside their new and improved Alpine women's parka coat, the Frank And Oak women’s range includes accessories, shoes, activewear, undergarments, and basics. They have implemented earth-friendly practices into every level of their operations, such as removing excess shipment packaging and utilizing recycled materials in their garments.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We’re determined to do our part for the planet. This means big changes in the way we make products with major steps towards sustainability.”

