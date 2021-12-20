GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES $35 MILLION FOR AT LEAST 1,400 SUPPORTIVE HOUSING UNITS ACROSS NEW YORK STATE

Monday, December 20, 2021

Supportive Housing Units Will Help Veterans, Victims of Domestic Violence, Frail or Disabled Senior Citizens and Other Vulnerable Populations

Sixth Round of Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative Awards Includes 192 Awards to Housing Providers in Every Region of the State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 192 conditional awards totaling $35 million to housing agencies in every region across New York to provide support services and operating funding for at least 1,400 units of supportive housing for homeless persons with special needs, conditions or other challenges.

This is the sixth funding round of the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) which brings together eight state agencies to help provide funding for supportive housing for vulnerable populations, including veterans, victims of domestic violence, frail or disabled senior citizens, young adults with histories of incarceration, homelessness or foster care, chronically homeless individuals and families, as well as individuals with health, mental health and/or substance use disorders.

"The continued spread of housing insecurity has been one of the pandemic's most damaging impacts and it is incumbent on all of us to ensure we provide the resources vulnerable New Yorkers need to not only get through these difficult times, but also build a fulfilling life," Governor Hochul said. "Supportive housing projects target the root causes of homelessness by coupling affordable housing with critical supportive services and through investments like this, we can continue with these projects in every corner of the state to ensure no New Yorker is left behind."

The ESSHI Interagency Workgroup, which reviews applications for funding, includes representatives from the Office of Mental Health (OMH); the Department of Health (DOH) including the AIDS Institute; New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR); the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS); the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS); the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV); the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, "Governor Hochul's commitment to supportive housing is providing safe and stable homes with supportive services for people living with mental illness and other challenges. These awards will give individuals and families the opportunity to live independently and successfully in their own communities, which is a critical step on the road to recovery. OMH is proud to be a part of the ESSHI program and to give hope to New Yorkers in every region of the state."

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said, "Stable housing is fundamental to the success of young adults, whether they are aging out of the foster care system, previously homeless or returning to the community following a juvenile justice placement. Safe and secure housing offers the necessary stability that allows young people the freedom to focus on pursuing an education, employment or a vocational opportunity in support of building a bright future."

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Executive Deputy Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, "Supportive services are such a critical component of our approach to ending homelessness and ensuring all New Yorkers have access to stable housing. By providing the most vulnerable among us with these services, we can help them address the underlying conditions that may have contributed to their housing insecurity and help them to live safely in an independent setting. I applaud Governor Hochul for strongly supporting the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and for being a relentless advocate for those who have experienced homelessness"

Executive Director of OPDV Kelli Owens said, "Without safe and affordable housing, many victims of domestic violence have to the make the impossible choice to either stay with their abusive partner or face homelessness. As New York State transforms systems to be more survivor-centered, trauma-informed and culturally responsive, we are reframing services and prioritizing permanent housing solutions which stabilize families impacted by the many forms of abuse. We thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to preventing domestic violence and for her leadership on ensuring that survivors have the supports they need."

Office for People with Developmental Disabilities Acting Commissioner Kerri Neifeld said, "Thanks to Governor Hochul, and the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, we're able to develop and support community-based, integrated housing opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. The same way that a new housing project can transform neighborhoods and communities, it can also transform a person's life - giving them a home and a foundation on which to build their future. An ample supply of affordable, supportive housing is vital to ensuring the independence and well-being of people with developmental disabilities who want to be an active part of their communities."

NYS Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative provides funding for critically needed services that help individuals and families achieve housing security, financial stability and better health outcomes. This successful program complements HCR's efforts to build and preserve integrated and inclusive affordable housing developments across the state. Thanks to the ESSHI Round 6 awards, nearly 8,000 New Yorkers will have homes to call their own and access to life-saving and essential care."

OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, "I commend this collaborative effort among state agencies to ensure we provide safe and permanent supportive housing for our most vulnerable populations. These developments are an essential part of OASAS' continuum of care which enables us to support individuals live healthy and productive lives."

Acting New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, "The homelessness crisis has far-reaching public health implications. People who are unhoused lack a key resource for a healthy life. New York's agencies are working together to provide safe and affordable housing that will result in improved health benefits statewide."

New York State is a national leader in the development and ongoing support of housing for families and individuals living with mental illness and other special needs. Supportive housing has been shown to provide stability, safety and the opportunity for individuals and families to live in their own homes and communities as they make their way on the road to recovery. Housing with support services also reduces the need for costly emergency department visits and inpatient hospital stays.

The conditional awards are for service and operating funding needed to operate permanent supportive housing units. The awards will allow applicants to secure separate capital funding to finance the development and construction of their housing project.

Awards may be used to provide rental assistance and services to eligible target populations to ensure their housing stability, including but not limited to:

•Primary and behavioral health services;

•Employment and vocational training and/or assistance;

•Educational assistance, including GED support;

•Parenting skills development and support;

•Child care assistance;

•Counseling and crisis intervention;

•Children's services, including educational advocacy, support and counseling; and

•Services or staff to identify and locate eligible individuals that need housing.

Awardees by region include:

CAPITAL REGION

CARES of NY, Inc.

The Albany Damien Center Inc.

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

Unity House of Troy Inc. (7 awards)

Mohawk Opportunities, Inc.

Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc.

CENTRAL NEW YORK

DePaul Community Services, Inc. (2 awards)

The Salvation Army

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

RISE Housing and Support Services, Inc.

Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc.

Unity House of Cayuga County, Inc.

Liberty Resources, Inc.

Elmcrest Children's Center, Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, Ny

Helio Health, Inc

ARISE Child and Family Service Inc.

DePaul Community Services, Inc.

Oswego County Opportunities Inc.

AccessCNY, INC.

Visiting Nurse Association of Central New York, Inc.

FINGER LAKES

YWCA Rochester and Monroe County (2 awards)

The Salvation Army

Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency- FLACRA (2 awards)

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester (2 awards)

Urban League of Rochester, NY Inc.

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

Helio Health, Inc (2 awards)

Episcopal SeniorLife Communities

DePaul Community Services, Inc. (2 awards)

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. (2 awards)

Veterans Outreach Center, Inc.

LONG ISLAND

SELFHELP COMMUNITY SERVICES

Options for Community Living, Inc.

CONCERN FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING INC (9 awards)

WellLife Network Inc. (3 awards)

Federation of Organizations for the NYS Mentally Disabled, Inc.

FAMILY SERVICE LEAGUE, INC

New Ground Inc.

NEW HOUR FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN -LI

MID-HUDSON

SISTERS OF CHARITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Hudson River Housing, Inc.

Search for Change, Inc.

Community Housing Innovations Inc.

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc. (3 awards)

PEOPLe: Projects to Empower and Organize the Psychiatrically Labeled, Inc.

Lower West Side Household Svc. Corp

St Dominic's Family Services

RUPCO, Inc.

THE CHILDRENS VILLAGE, INC

Hudson River Housing, Inc. (7 awards)

Search for Change, Inc.

FAMILY OF WOODSTOCK INC (2 awards)

St. Joseph's Hospital, Yonkers

St Dominic's Family Services

Mental Health America of Dutchess County, Inc.

Access: Supports for Living Inc.

Regional Economic Community Action Program

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

THE WARTBURG HOME OF THE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

THE NEWBURGH MINISTRY INC.

MOHAWK VALLEY

Community Action Program for Madison Co Inc.

Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency Inc

DePaul Community Services, Inc. (3 awards)

NEW YORK CITY

Common Ground Management

PROJECT RENEWAL INC

The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services, Inc

CAMBA Inc.

Transitional Services for New York, Inc.

NEW DESTINY HOUSING CORP

WellLife Network Inc. (6 awards)

Brooklyn Community Housing and Services, Inc.

The Bridge, Inc. (3 awards)

Community Access Inc.

Providence House Inc.

RiseBoro Community Partnership Inc. (2 awards)

West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, Inc.

St. Vincent's Services, Inc.

Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services, Inc.

Federation of Organizations for the NYS Mentally Disabled, Inc.

Bowery Residents Committee, Inc.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES COMMUNITY SERVICES, ARCHDIOCESE OF NEW YORK (CCCS)

Common Ground Management

WellLife Network Inc.

Community Housing Innovations Inc.

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services, Inc.

Comunilife Inc.

Housing Plus Solutions, Inc.

Broadway Housing Communities, Inc.

MOSHOLU MONTEFIORE COMMUNITY CENTER, INC. (2 awards)

Housing Plus Solutions, Inc.

Practice of Peace Foundation, Inc. (2 awards)

NOT ON MY WATCH, INC.

Unique People Services Inc.

AIDS SERVICE CENTER OF LOWER MANHATTAN, INC

The Puerto Rican Organization to Motivate, Enlighten, and Serve Addicts, Inc. (PROMESA) (2 awards)

Services for the Underserved, Inc. (2 awards)

Institute for Community Living, Inc.

NORTH COUNTRY

Citizen Advocates, Inc.

Behavioral Health Services North

North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc.

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga County (3 awards)

SOUTHERN TIER

Young Women's Christian Association of Binghamton & Broome County Inc.

The Salvation Army (2 awards)

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

Eagle Star Housing, Inc.

People Inc.

The Mental Health Association of Westchester Inc.

Family Enrichment Network Inc.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester DBA Catholic Charities of Steuben

Young Women's Christian Association of Binghamton & Broome County Inc.

Liberty Resources, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Chenango County

Corning Council for Assistance & Information for the Disabled

STEUBEN CHURCH PEOPLE AGAINST POVERTY, INC.

WESTERN NEW YORK

Community Services for Every1 Inc

The Salvation Army (2 awards)

BestSelf Behavioral Health Inc. (4 awards)

People Inc.

DePaul Community Services, Inc. (3 awards)

SOUTHERN TIER ENVIRONMENTS FOR LIVING, INC

Hope of Buffalo, Inc.

Young Women's Christian Association of the Niagara Frontier, Inc.

East House Corporation

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers Inc. (2 awards)

RESTORATION SOCIETY, INC.

People Inc.

Transitional Services Inc

CATTARAUGUS COMMUNITY ACTION INC

Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc.

SOLDIER ON, INC.

SOUTHERN TIER ENVIRONMENTS FOR LIVING, INC

###