Ukrainian Martial Arts Champion turned Hollywood Actress Alexandra Creteau attends ‘Memory Scanner’ Movie Premiere

The Memory Scanner film premiere was attended by actress Alexandra Creteau

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, California, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ukrainian actress Alexandra Creteau, who plays a neuroscientist in the upcoming crime film ‘Memory Scanner’ stunned fans on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California earlier this week.

The hotly-anticipated film premiere of ‘Memory Scanner’ took place this weekend at the prestigious Regal L.A. Live Cinema in Los Angeles, California attended by numerous Hollywood stars. The upcoming film, which is based on the best selling Memory Scanner crime novel by author Jessie Wright, explores the current injustices of the legal system with the main characters of the film fighting to challenge and fix the broken justice system.



The film stars budding Ukrainian actress Alexandra Creteau who plays neuroscientist Dr Alexandrea Sokolov who is tasked with helping overhaul the criminal justice system. The strong intelligent female heroine character role comes naturally to the rising star in Hollywood, who has worked as a stand-in on big projects such as; American Horror Story, X-Men: New Mutants and played a lead role in horror movie Night of the Naked Dead. The Ukrainian star also holds a degree in civil and criminal law, so the film's director saw her as the perfect candidate to play the role based on her deep knowledge and understanding of the criminal justice system.



Hailing from the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine the talented young actress, who is also a successful lifestyle influencer with over 300,000 followers on Instagram, started out life with a very different career. At age 18, Alexandra became the 2x Karate-do National champion of her native country, Ukraine, winning numerous medals, diplomas and championships and even holds a black belt in the martial art.

However, whilst martial arts was one of her passions, her heart was set on Hollywood and she moved to Los Angeles at the age of just 21 with dreams of making it as a film actress. While the Hollywood dream is almost impossible to achieve for many, Alexandra got her first big break back in 2012 in horror flick ‘Night of the Naked Dead’ and has appeared in numerous horror and thriller movies since including 'Ambushed', ‘Vicious Circle’ and ‘Bloody Hands’.



She has also authored her very own crime book, ‘Miami Scandal: A Crime Interracial Romance and has written and directed a short film ‘The Imperfect Seduction’.

The stunning actress and martial arts champion hopes that her latest film appearance will highlight the current state of injustice in the American justice system, in particular how the rich and famous are more likely to get lenient sentences compared to those from poorer and disadvantaged backgrounds. The film comes at a time when Alec Baldwin, Travis Scott and Kyle Rittenhouse have dominated headlines and divided opinions over the current state of the U.S. legal system.



Memory Scanner starring Alexandra Creteau is set to appear in cinemas and on streaming platforms in 2022.

Photo credit- Instagram: @alexandracreteau



Alexandra Creteau



Instagram: @alexandracreteau

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5131058/

Youtube: Dalex Vlogs/ Alexandra Creteau

Email: Inquiries.Sasha@gmail.com

Website: https://instagram.com/alexandracreteau





Attachment