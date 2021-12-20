Submit Release
News Search

There were 515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,942 in the last 365 days.

2022 Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Licenses Are Available Online

Vermont hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for 2022 and license gift certificates are available on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).

 

“Our licenses for the New Year will be popular based on the increased interest we are seeing from people who want to enjoy more outside activities like hunting and fishing,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick.  “Ice fishing is a lot of fun, and it will soon be possible with colder weather.”   

“A license gift certificate is the perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” he added.  “You can go to our website, fill out the certificate and pay for it online, and then you can print it to present to your recipient.”

A gift certificate link is on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website home page and in the license section.  The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem it and purchase their licenses.

Herrick noted that proceeds from license sales have helped pay for some of Vermont’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories, including restoring game species as well as helping nongame species such as peregrine falcons, bald eagles, loons, and ospreys.  These funds also are used to manage Wildlife Management Areas that provide critical habitat for many species as well as recreational opportunities for Vermonters.

Printed copies of the “2022 Hunting & Trapping Guide and 2022 Fishing Guide” are available from license agents.  The department’s website has links to online versions as well.

Existing permanent, lifetime or five-year licenses can be updated online on January 1. 

For Immediate Release:  December 17, 2021

Media Contacts:  Commissioner Christopher Herrick 802-839-0660, Elizabeth Stratton 802-828-1190

You just read:

2022 Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Licenses Are Available Online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.