New Study Finds Fast Growth in Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) Feedstocks, Supply Chain Partnerships

The Renewable Diesel & SAF 2030 study includes forecasts for market growth, feedstock initiatives, and technology deployment to the year 2030.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Markets Online recently released Renewable Diesel & Sustainable Aviation Fuels Study, Vol 2: Outlook to 2030.

Renewable Diesel & SAF 2030 provides detailed case studies and analysis of the key producers and developers participating in the development of more than 29 renewable diesel projects in the USA, 5 in Canada, 18 in Europe, 11 in Asia, and 2 in South America. The study also focuses on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) in detail, providing case studies of producers and the low-carbon feedstocks, technology pathways, partnerships, investors, and off-takers.

KEY FINDING FROM THE STUDY

One outstanding finding from the Renewable Diesel & SAF 2030 study: there is a common misconception that there are not enough feedstocks for these Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) refineries.

Q: Do we have enough feedstocks to meet growing demands for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF))?

A: Yes.

In fact most of the Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) refineries have partnerships with growers of sustainable feed stocks that are non-food-based and are low carbon, circular, sustainable, feedstocks such as camelina (for example, Exxon-Global Clean Energy in California), or circular feedstocks such as animal fats (Love’s-Cargill venture, or Heartwell’s beef tallow refinery in Nebraska).

SMALLER AVIATION PROJECTS, LARGER FEEDSTOCK CHOICES:

One key trend of larger-scale renewable diesel retrofits of petroleum refineries is now being accompanied by the emergence of smaller scale, localized, sustainable aviation refineries.

This growing trend of smaller, localized plants favors low-carbon feedstocks in geographically advantaged areas that can benefit the specialty-scale RD/SAF integrated refinery. Feed stocks such as:

* forestry tree oil (St1, UPM, Neste),

* crude tall oil (Fintoil, Finland),

* raw tall oil (Preem, Sweden),

* pongamia (Omega Green Paraguay),

* castor oil (Eni Italy),

* specialty camelina (Global Clean Energy-Exxon California),

* specialty carinata (multiple airlines),

* purpose grown penny cress (REG),

* cover cress (NBB R&D initiatives),

* municipal solid waste (Fulcrum),

* Distiller’s Corn Oil (DCO with Darling and Valero JV Diamond Green Diesel, East Kansas Agri-Energy, and several others),

* forestry products (Louisiana Green Fuels),

* Cielo Energy in Canada (sawdust, plastics, tires, MSW, construction debris),

* circular feedstocks (palm waste and UCO at Neste, Singapore refinery), and

* smaller, non-commodity traded, feed stocks and specialty markets with higher values.

KEY TRENDS IN SUSTAINABLE FEEDSTOCK-FUEL PARTNERSHIPS:

The Renewable Diesel & SAF 2030 study provides a growing number of case studies of companies that have dedicated joint venture partnerships for (upstream) feedstocks and (downstream) offtake agreements.

The Renewable Diesel & SAF 2030 study includes a comprehensive analysis of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producers, and provides a forward looking set of forecasts for market growth, feedstock initiatives, technology deployment for renewable diesel & SAF from the year 2021 to 2030.

ORDERING AND MORE INFORMATION

