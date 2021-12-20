Grassdoor Launches New Premium Cannabis Delivery Service in the San Francisco Bay Area

Bay Area delivery hub creates flexible job opportunities with guaranteed income, quality benefits and an entry point into the rapidly growing cannabis industry

COMMERCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grassdoor, a leading California cannabis delivery service, announced its expansion into San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and the surrounding Bay Area. Grassdoor offers fast, safe and reliable cannabis delivery, enabling customers to get cannabis on demand, in under 45 minutes or less, to select zip codes in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and now the San Francisco Bay Area.

Grassdoor’s delivery drivers enable this fast service and are a pivotal part of the expanding company’s structure. Drivers can choose from flexible part-time and full-time schedule options based on their availability, while offering competitive benefits and guaranteed compensation, unlike most gig economy jobs. Full-time drivers can expect to make between $1,500 to $1,700 per week (includes tips of which drivers keep 100%). The San Francisco hub opening continues the company’s expansion while also creating an entry point for potential drivers into the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.

“At Grassdoor, our drivers are key to delivering top quality customer service and should be valued and paid accordingly,” said Zack Ein, CEO & Founder of Grassdoor. “San Francisco is the home of innovation yet the pay and benefits for drivers across industries continue to go in the wrong direction with fewer benefits and none of the guaranteed employment protections that are supposed to be offered to W2 employees. By expanding into the Bay Area, we’re providing new consumers with a fast, safe and reliable cannabis delivery service while creating quality jobs the Bay Area economy needs as it continues to recover from the pandemic.”

According to the California State Employment Development Department, the Bay Area has recovered 62.1% of positions as of August 2021 that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, California’s economy needs to regain more than 1 million jobs for the economy to go back to pre-COVID numbers. Through this expansion, Grassdoor aims to generate job openings that will provide growth opportunities for the region and entry points for those seeking careers in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.

As the holiday season kicks into gear, Grassdoor seeks to hire drivers to continue their mission of providing consumers with high quality cannabis while prioritizing safety, freshness, and affordability with friendly service.

Compensation and top benefits for drivers in the San Francisco Bay Area include:

- Average take home pay for full time drivers: $1,500 to $1,700 per week (includes cash tips of which drivers keep 100%)

- Paid health insurance

- 10 days annual PTO

- Mileage reimbursement at 57 cents per mile

- Bonus Programs: Drivers can earn up to $5,000 per year based on performance

- Paid family leave, grievance days, disability, unemployment, etc.

- 30% off employee discount

- Paid training

- Flexible schedules

To learn more about Grassdoor, their employee benefits and job openings, please visit https://grassdoor.com/becomedriver.

About Grassdoor

Founded in 2018, Grassdoor delivers the top Cannabis brands in 45 minutes or less throughout Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area. Through a high-tech software application, Grassdoor manages a team of in-house, delivery driver employees that are supported by a statewide network of compliant delivery hubs to offer the most reliable Cannabis delivery service in California. Grassdoor is comprised of Cannabis connoisseurs that spend endless hours scouring the best farms in the state to create a curated menu with a variety of flowers ranging from ultra-premium exotics to old school staples and seasonal sun grown strains. Aiming to provide the highest quality possible, Grassdoor has tested all products available on their website, providing consumers with fresh cannabis products. More information about Grassdoor can be found at https://grassdoor.com.